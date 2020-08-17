Dynamic Growth makes good on its name, adding eight new doctors in the midst of a global pandemic
The additions — complementing their existing staffs at six different locations — highlight their commitment to building a premier dental group in the region.EPHRATA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Growth Dental Support has made good on its name, adding eight new doctors in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The additions — complementing their existing staffs at six different locations — highlight their commitment to building a premier dental group in the region. The moves also include a new practice launch in Chester Springs, PA.
Dr. Kevin Risko, Dr. Christian Weber and Dr. Angela Walter joined the team at Grove Dental Group and Orthodontics as general dentists. Dr. Erica Harvey also joined Grove as an orthodontist. As Dr. Risko conveyed, “Since joining the Dynamic Growth team, I was amazed to see every employee with such a positive attitude and willing to help out fellow team members wherever they were needed. Dr. Jeff Grove and Ryan Jones, the co-owners of Dynamic, really have an amazing vision for where they want to take into the future. I wanted to contribute to that vision to turn Dynamic Growth into a premier, caring dental group.” Dr. Risko will lead the team at the Grove On The Avenue location.
• Dr. Franklin Reed Mask has joined Gibson Dental Care as a general dentist
• Dr. Brian Kwon have joined Advanced Dentistry of Centre County as general dentists
• Dr. Mahdieh Beheshti has joined Lancaster Pediatric Dental Associates as a pediatric dentist
• Dr. Rachel Moon will join our new practice in Chester Springs, PA this September as a general dentist
It is not just doctors they’re adding: Dynamic Growth will also be opening Byers Station Dental, a de novo practice, with Dr. Moon serving as general dentist starting this September in Chester Springs. “We are so excited to announce the addition of so many exceptional dentists to the Dynamic Growth team,” relayed Dr. Jeff Grove, President of Dynamic Growth. “It is our mission to build a company with 750 team members radiating with pride, and with the addition of these new doctors we are well on our way. We take this moment to celebrate our growth and successes while looking ahead at the great potential that the coming months have to offer.”
