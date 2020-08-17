Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Paving to begin Aug. 17 on WYO 59 through Wright

WRIGHT, WY -- Contractors have been widening a 6-mile section of WYO 59 from milepost 71 to 77 through the town of Wright over the past few months and are now ready to begin paving operations.    These paving operations will begin at the south end of the project near the intersection of WYO 450. Contractors will pave the newly constructed outer travel lanes first where they will tie into the existing shoulders. During this time, motorists will encounter flagging operations with one way traffic. This is expected to take one week to complete and will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Once this phase is completed, contractors will then switch operations to lane closures and work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Motorists are reminded there will be increased construction equipment, heavy truck traffic, reduced speed limits and multiple flagging operation locations throughout the project.  

For more information, contact Laura Dalles, Public Involvement specialist at (307) 674-2356.

