FDLE arrests Clay County Sheriff for evidence tampering

August 14, 2020

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – On August 13, agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, 55, for tampering with physical evidence, a felony, and three counts of false reports to law enforcement, a misdemeanor. Agents began their case in May 2019 after receiving a complaint regarding Sheriff Daniels’​ involvement in an arrest made by the Clay County Sheriff’s office on May 6, 2019.

Investigators say Daniels tampered with digital evidence related to FDLE’s investigation and provided false reports to FDLE Inspectors and a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy regarding the matter.

Daniels turned himself in, was booked into the Clay County Jail and released. The Office of the State Attorney, 5th Judicial Circuit, will prosecute this case.

For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001