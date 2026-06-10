Five Florida law enforcement officers inducted into the Florida Hall of Fame

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 8, 2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Five former law enforcement officers from throughout Florida were honored on June 6 at the Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).



The inductees were nominated by the Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Police Benevolent Association, Fraternal Order of Police and the State Law Enforcement Chiefs’ Association and then were selected by a committee. The inductees were approved by Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida’s Cabinet.



“Florida is grateful for our brave law enforcement officers, and I congratulate this year’s Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame inductees,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These individuals exemplify the values of service, skill, integrity, and dedication that have helped make Florida the most law-and-order state in the nation.”

“Florida’s law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “I commend these five outstanding officers for going above and beyond the call of duty. Their courage, dedication, and commitment to protecting others are exactly why Florida is the safest place in the nation to raise a family.”

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said, “Each inductee has dedicated their lives to protecting Floridians in their communities. Their sacrifice, courage, and leadership have set a standard for future generations of law enforcement. I am proud to honor these individuals for their outstanding contributions to safeguard our great state.”

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson said, “Florida’s law enforcement officers put on the badge each day knowing the risks, but they do it anyway because they are called to serve something greater than themselves. The men honored today dedicated their lives to protecting their communities, upholding the law, and setting an example for future generations of officers. Their legacy of courage, integrity, and service has made Florida safer and stronger, and we are proud to recognize their extraordinary contributions in the Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame.”

"It is a profound privilege to honor these five exceptional law enforcement professionals whose dedication and service have strengthened the great state of Florida.” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass, “Their unwavering commitment and devotion to the communities they served reflect the highest ideals of our profession. Today, we recognize not only their years of service, but the meaningful impact each has made on Florida’s safety and wellbeing."

Inductees

Larry Paul Corbin began his law enforcement career with the South Miami Police Department in 1987. At the beginning of his career as a patrol officer, he quickly distinguished himself with exceptional initiative and tactical aptitude, rising through the ranks by leading from the front and ultimately earning the appointment to Assistant Chief of Police. A natural athlete, he earned a bronze medal in the 1988 Police Olympics in arm wrestling. His personnel file has over 200 recognitions, reflecting a career built on integrity. He is a fierce advocate for juvenile diabetes and assisted in creating police and family walk teams for fundraising. He has also donated over 120 hours of his personal sick time, volunteered for sport tournaments and food roasts, and coached sports for the community.

Michael “Mick” McHale began his career with the Sarasota Police Department in 1990 and served as a patrol officer, K-9 officer, narcotics detective, and K-9 sergeant prior to becoming the administrative sergeant in charge of the Canine Unit, Marine Patrol, Traffic Unit, and Honor Guard. He retired from the Sarasota Police Department after serving nearly 27 years. Officer McHale is currently an officer at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. He has over 25 years of community service and is the president of the National Association of Police Organizations, the senior-vice president for the Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA), and the president of the Southwest Florida PBA.

Osie Lawton (O.L.) Raulerson, Jr. served as a trooper for the Florida Highway Patrol, as chief deputy and sheriff for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, as a special agent for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and finally as chief deputy and sheriff for the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Raulerson retired in 2004 and passed away in 2007. Sheriff Raulerson’s career spanned for more than four decades, exemplifying dedication, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to public safety and community service. He was elected sheriff in two counties, Highlands County and Okeechobee County. He served as sheriff for Highlands County from 1970 - 1978 and moved one county over to Okeechobee to serve as sheriff from 1986 - 1998.

J. Harrell Reid dedicated more than three decades to public service as sheriff of Hamilton County, Florida. First elected in 1988, he served nine consecutive terms before he retired in December 2024. In 2010, he served as the 99th president of the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) and helped lead the fight against Florida’s prescription epidemic. He was designated as Dean of the Sheriffs by FSA from 2013 to 2025. Sheriff Reid’s career and dedication represent what a lifetime of service really means. As of 2026, Sheriff Reid and Sheriff John Hall (ret.) are the longest serving sheriffs in Florida’s history, both serving for 36 years. Sheriff Reid passed away on April 23, 2026.

Daniel W. Slaughter began his career in law enforcement in 1992 with the Clearwater Police Department. His early assignments displayed his versatility and dedication with roles in community policing, the Emergency Response Team, Honor Guard, and as a detective investigating violent crime. As he worked up the ranks, he served in various positions, including Internal Affairs investigator and Special Operations commander. As the department’s accreditation manager, he promoted the highest standards of professionalism and accountability by leading the reaccreditation effort in 2007. On August 7, 2014, Chief Slaughter was sworn in as the 13th chief of police for the Clearwater Police Department. As chief, he prioritized mental health support for officers, expanded community engagement, and improved police response using technology such as body-worn cameras and a real-time crime center.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us