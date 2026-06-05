FDLE arrests Tallahassee man for traveling to meet minor for sex, related crimes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 4, 2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Charles Savage, 65, of Tallahassee, on one felony count each for traveling to meet a minor for sex; unlawful use of a device to attempt to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child; transmission of child sexual abuse materials, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. This arrest is a result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals soliciting children online for a sexual relationship online and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The investigation began in May 2026 when Savage began communicating with an undercover agent, who was disguised as a juvenile girl. Throughout the course of the communication, Savage solicited the child persona to meet up to engage in sexual activity.

Through continued investigative communication, the undercover agent agreed to meet at a predetermined location on June 2. Once he arrived, FDLE agents arrested Savage. He was transported to the Leon County Detention Facility and booked with no bond pending first appearance.

This case is being prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Second Judicial Circuit.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us