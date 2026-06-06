FDLE: Months-long investigative efforts result in arrests of 5 sexual offenders

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 5, 2026

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Inspectors, agents and analysts of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Missing Persons and Offender Enforcement Division, along with various local and state law enforcement agencies, arrested five sexual offenders for violations of Florida law.

The arrests were the culmination of months of investigative work linking registered sexual offenders to unreported online accounts and email addresses.

Trent Smith, 25, sexual offender

On May 26, FDLE, along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC), through investigative efforts determined Smith was in possession of devices with online accounts that were not properly reported. Further investigation revealed one of the devices contained numerous videos depicting child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and bestiality. Smith was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail. He is charged with violation of probation, failure to report an Internet identifier, possession of sexual material involving animals, possession of CSAM, transmitting CSAM, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and an additional charge of escape.

Tevin Sharun Bellamy, 26, sexual offender

On May 26, FDLE, along with the JCSO and FDC, conducted a compliance search at Bellamy’s registered address and identified a device with multiple internet accounts that were not properly reported in compliance with Florida statute. Bellamy was arrested and transported to Jackson County Jail. He is charged with violation of probation and failure to report an internet identifier.

Robert McCurdy, 38, sexual offender

A joint investigation between FDLE and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office (SRCSO) revealed that McCurdy was using online gaming accounts that were not reported to law enforcement. On May 26, FDLE and SRCSO arrested McCurdy and transported him to the Santa Rosa County Jail. He is charged with 14 counts of failure to report an email address or internet identifier.

Phoenix Horton, 26, sexual offender

A joint investigation between FDLE and SRCSO revealed that Horton was using unreported online gaming accounts. In April 2026, law enforcement conducted a search warrant and seized numerous devices for forensic analysis. The analysis identified unreported accounts as well as multiple images of CSAM and AI-generated CSAM. On May 27, FDLE, SRCSO and the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Horton and transported him to Santa Rosa County Jail. He is charged with possession of CSAM, possession of AI-generated CSAM, failure to report an internet identifier, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Jayson Ryan Douglas, 46, sexual offender

A joint investigation between FDLE and SRCSO identified unreported online gaming accounts used by Douglas. Following a search warrant and subsequent forensic analysis on May 29, FDLE and SRCSO arrested Douglas and transported him to Santa Rosa County Jail. He is charged with failure to report an internet identifier. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Smith’s and Bellamy’s cases are being prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office for the 14th Judicial Circuit. McCurdy’s, Horton’s, and Douglas’ cases are being prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office of the First Judicial Circuit.

FDLE’s Missing Persons and Offender Enforcement Division, including analysts from the Offender Registry Services Bureau, partners with sheriff’s offices, police departments and federal law enforcement across Florida to verify compliance with Florida’s registration laws requiring sex offenders and predators to report to their local sheriff’s office and provide information including residential addresses, telephone numbers, vehicle information, internet identifiers, photograph, passport and conviction information.

Citizens can access Florida’s Sex Offender Registry by downloading the FDLE Mobile App and search the online Florida’s Sex Offender Registry at Sexual Offenders and Predators Search.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us