MDC to offer free virtual archery program Aug. 22

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An increasing number of people are becoming interested in archery. Some people are taking up archery for hunting purposes while others enjoy recreational target shooting.

Whether they like to bow hunt or they enjoy target shooting, people can learn more about the basics of archery and the equipment needed for a successful archery outing at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Selecting Archery Equipment” scheduled for 8:30-9:30 a.m. Aug. 22. This program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. In addition to covering shooting fundamentals and safety, MDC Outdoor Education Center Specialist Ali Underwood will discuss what accessory items can add to the effectiveness and enjoyment of your hunting or target-shooting experience. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/171723

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.