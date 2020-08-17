Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Get tips on identifying waterfowl at Aug. 19 MDC online program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Waterfowl identification is often associated with duck hunting. While it is a necessary skill for hunters to have, waterfowl identification is also a valuable tool for everyone who appreciates nature.

People can learn more about how to identify waterfowl at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Birds: On the Wings of Waterfowl.” This free virtual event will be from 1-1:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. This online program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174082

MDC Naturalist Liz Altic will discuss the variety of migratory waterfowl species that use area waterways as a stopover to rest and refuel before continuing their southward treks. Learning how to identify duck and other waterfowl species (geese, swans) can develop a deeper appreciation for the multitude of these birds that visit Missouri waters each year. Improving waterfowl identification skills can also help hone other bird and wildlife identification abilities.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

