Learn about butterflies at Aug. 20 MDC virtual program

JOPLIN, Mo. – Butterflies bring us visual pleasure as these brightly colored insects flutter through our yards and pastures. They also play an important role as pollinators.

People can learn more about these interesting insects in a virtual program conducted by the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center staff on Aug. 20. This free online program, “Intro to Butterflies of Missouri,” will be from 2-3 p.m. People will learn how to identify species of butterflies frequently seen in this region, their life cycles, and what native plants are best for attracting them. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174040

This program is free, but registration is required to participate using the link listed above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. Registrants will be able to log-in beginning 10 minutes prior to start time of the class. These programs will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with presenters. For more information, contact MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard at Jessie.Ballard@mdc.mo.gov.

Information about the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center can be obtained by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.