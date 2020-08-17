2020 Sturgis Rally Vehicle Counts – Through Day 7

For Immediate Release: Friday, August 14, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179

STURGIS, S.D. – Vehicle traffic counts from the South Dakota Department of Transportation for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 80th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally Aug. 7-16, 2020, are available and will be updated daily.

Traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2020 Rally are as follows:

Friday, August 7: 49,835 entering – down 4.3% from Friday last year Saturday, August 8: 54,804 entering – down 8.0% from Saturday last year Sunday, August 9: 56,149 entering – up 1.1% from Sunday last year Monday, August 10: 56,972 entering – down 6.8% from Monday last year Tuesday, August 11: 52,710 entering – down 11.2% from Tuesday last year Wednesday, August 12: 49,228 entering – down 12.4% from Wednesday last year Thursday, August 13: 46,263 entering – down 10.2% from Thursday last year

7 Day total:

2020: 365,979 2019: 395,453 down 7.5% over last year

Final Update will be Monday.

Once compiled, a full report will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic the week of Aug. 24.

--30--