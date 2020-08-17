Authentic Vacations Presents “Authentic Stays”
Authentic Stays—Unique Boutique Properties in Unforgettable Settings
“Since 2001, we’ve been discovering unique and boutique hidden gems for travelers with discerning taste and a liking for adventure,” says Allegra Lynch, President of Authentic Vacations.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, U.S., August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We want exceptional travel experiences, and we want to be assured that our lodgings meet the highest standards that our current social climate requires. To answer this need, Authentic Vacations is presenting a new feature named Authentic Stays.
“Since 2001, we’ve been discovering unique and boutique hidden gems for travelers with discerning taste and a liking for adventure,” says Allegra Lynch, President of Authentic Vacations. “And, these days, our clients need to know where they’re staying has excellent cleaning procedures. All properties are accessible by air or car, while meeting our clients’ needs for individuality and safety.”
Authentic Stays is also an antidote for cookie-cutter lodgings. When surveyed, clients state that where they stay has an enormous impact on overall satisfaction, regarding their travel experience. They want lodgings that mirror the personality of their destination. Surprisingly, even business travelers site this as a factor in the success of their gatherings.
“Authentic Vacations has sought out unique accommodations in every one of our destinations. Right now, we’re receiving a large number of requests to include privacy and space. We see this as the perfect time to showcase our one-of-a-kind properties, and build upon what we have,” states Lynch.
What is Authentic Stays featuring? As examples, you can stay in a castle for just one night, or rent the entire property. Sleep under the stars in a luxury eco-pod or a hand-hewn lodge under the Aurora Borealis. They have also vetted private estates that are tucked into a shoreline as well as hotels of distinction. How about staying in a luxurious lighthouse, a cozy igloo, or a yacht?
“We’re excited to offer unique stays for families, couples, and small groups,” Lynch says. “Our mission is to create memories that will last a lifetime, and this fulfills that goal.”
Authentic Vacations is also doing their part to make travel affordable. “We believe in the power of travel. We believe in travel as an instrument for good in building relationships and understanding,” Lynch reported, “and so we created a travel layaway plan.”
The plan costs nothing for clients to use. After booking their vacation, they receive a private portal, make payments toward their travel whenever they choose, and they pay the amount they want. There are no automatic withdrawals from a credit card or bank—the payment structure is entirely flexible, as long as the final balance is paid six weeks before departure.
The goal? Lynch says they want to make travel accessible to those who can’t afford a one-time outlay. “We’re doing what we can to get people moving again. To see the world and include Authentic Stays. To connect with nature and people they love. Money shouldn’t stand in the way of those dreams.”
Authentic Vacations, in business for two decades, is thrilled about the possibilities they see with Authentic Stays. Their tag line, “We do the research, planning, and booking for the vacation that you want,” works particularly well with their Stays addition. Clients simply have to let their imaginations go wild, knowing that whatever they require for safety, originality, and memories will be met by destination experts who work to create an extraordinary travel experience.
Authentic Vacations has arranged over 200,000 trips and is a trusted member of USTOA, IATA, ASTA, and Travel Leaders. Lynch is buoyed by the present challenge.
