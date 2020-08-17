Supergroup “Bad Penny” Drops the COVID-era Rock Anthem of 2020: “Voices in My Head.” Cue the Cowbell
Queensryche’s Todd LaTorre, Queen’s Danny Miranda, Blue Oyster Cult’s Jules Radino, and Guitarist Mike Holtzman Release the First of Two Killer TracksNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the shadow of the coronavirus and a lull in touring, a supergroup of top musicians formed—some together, others from afar--to record new music that reflects the coiled energy of these strange times. The project is called “Bad Penny,” and it features former Journey lead singer Steve Augeri, current Queensryche frontman Todd LaTorre, Queen’s former bassist (and Blue Oyster Cult member) Danny Miranda, Blue Oyster Cult drummer Jules Radino, and guitarist/project mastermind Mike Holtzman.
Their first track, the heavy rocker “Voices in My Head,” sung by LaTorre, captures the mood of the band and the country. “The country is kind of going nuts,” Holtzman laughs. “We are social people, trapped indoors. Touring musicians unable to perform. We face uncertainty about the future. This song reflects that angst and pent-up energy we are all feeling.”
Blue Oyster Cult’s legendary rhythm section of Miranda and Radino bring the groove, and of course, more cowbell.
New York metro rock radio station 102.3 WBAB is hosting a Facebook Live listening event for the debut of “Voices in My Head,” on August 24th at 8pmEST. Check it out along with an interview with the band on Bad Penny’s FB page: www.facebook.com/badpennyproject/
The band’s follow up, a ballad called “Lose Myself,” sung by ex-Journey frontman Steve Augeri, drops September 1 along with a video shot by Foad Farid (Lady Gaga’s “Marry the Night.”)
