MWSCC TEAMWORKS 2020 WILL BE GOING VIRTUAL

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MWSCC TEAMWORKS 2020 will not take place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center this year. A virtual event will take place on October 29th that will offer original technical content and enhanced digital engagement opportunities.

The next “live” TEAMWORKS will be announced shortly after careful review of the national SCC calendar and industry landscape to choose the optimal date for members, stakeholders and the industry.

“The safety and wellbeing of our members, exhibitors, attendees and event team that help bring TEAMWORKS to life is paramount to the Midwest SCC. After much consideration as well as no clarity from state and local authorities on when large gatherings can resume, the Midwest SCC Board have decided not to hold a live TEAMWORKS event in 2020, but keep the engagement going virtually!” said Perry Romanowski, Chair, Midwest SCC.

As it becomes available new information will be posted here: https://www.midwestscc.org /

For any questions or concerns, please contact: teamworks@midwestscc.org

“We appreciate your continued support and trust of Midwest Society of Cosmetic Chemists TEAMWORKS and look forward to seeing everyone virtually in October,” added Romanowski.

About Midwest Society of Cosmetic Chemists (MWSCC)

The Society of Cosmetic Chemists Midwest Chapter, Inc. is a professional organization for cosmetic chemists located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Iowa. There are 18 chapters in total that make up the national Society of Cosmetic Chemists. The association is dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science and strives to increase and disseminate scientific information through meetings and publications. By promoting research in cosmetic science and industry, and by setting high ethical, professional and educational standards, we reach our goal of improving the qualifications of cosmetic scientists. Our mission is to further the interests and recognition of cosmetic scientists while maintaining the confidence of the public in the cosmetic and toiletries industry. For information on membership contact: midwestscc@midwestscc.org.