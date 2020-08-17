ING Bank, AB-InBev, Rolls Royce, Multi.io, newest members to join the MouseBelt Blockchain Education Alliance
The network of industry leaders founded by MouseBelt, expands its membership to include enterprise companies committed to advancing education in blockchain.
It’s no surprise that enterprises are interested in supporting education... They can source highly skilled talent, identify opportunities for innovative research, and support cutting-edge projects.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MouseBelt Blockchain Accelerator--an ecosystem for startups and students building blockchain projects--announced today it has added four new members to its Blockchain Education Alliance. The initiative, launched in October 2019 as part of their global University Program, is an effort to rally industry leaders around blockchain education and research. The alliance has now grown to not only include blockchain infrastructure companies, but enterprise companies as well. The newest round of members includes ING Bank, the world’s leading brewer Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev), auto and aerospace manufacturer Rolls Royce, margin-first trading platform Multi.io.
Founding members of the alliance include companies such as Mastercard, Stellar Development Foundation, Hedera Hashgraph, Binance X, Ripple’s Xpring, and ICON along with 20 other top blockchain companies. Members meet regularly with the MouseBelt team and their community of students from 100+ schools in 24 countries to develop educational and funding opportunities such as virtual workshops, hackathons, and development grants. By welcoming manufacturers, banks, and distribution centers, MouseBelt aims to bring the internal resources, in-depth technical expertise and knowledge from these corporate innovation teams to students.
Adam Leon, VP of Partnerships at MouseBelt says, "It’s no surprise that enterprises are interested in supporting education. Through these programs they can source highly skilled talent, identify opportunities for innovative research, and support cutting-edge projects that will ultimately provide advanced solutions to their major internal pain points." The initiative to add enterprise companies to the alliance is the result of MouseBelt’s efforts to provide development support to corporate innovation teams with MouseBelt Engineering. Many of these companies had experimented with blockchain through pilots, Proof-of-Concepts, and full production implementations dating back as far as 5 years. MouseBelt aims to connect these projects to students, researchers and blockchain protocols through the Blockchain Education Alliance. “Especially in a time when many students will not be returning to campus, increasing opportunities for educational experiences, jobs, and internships is of utmost importance. We’re excited these companies have decided to join us in taking the lead on that front.” said Ashlie Meredith, Head of Education at MouseBelt.
Most recently, in response to shelter in place orders worldwide, the Blockchain Education Alliance was involved in the production of 72 hours of educational content for students and enterprise for the REIMAGINE 2020 virtual conference. The conference live streamed non-stop for 3 days with interviews from students at over 20+ universities and over 200k+ live viewers. The BEA members offered developer focused workshops with hands-on support. MouseBelt and partners will continue to create educational content with participation from their newest members through similar monthly events starting this fall.
