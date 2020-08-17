Everyone is Feeling the Stress. Your Relationships are Possibly Feeling It Too
The Invisible Disabilities Association Has the Solution! The Love IDEAS Summit - Online - Sept 14 - 19 - Only $10
Talking, communicating in the midst of our stress can make it a time of growth. And that's what all of us want.”PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Love IDEAS Summit is anchored by the two top selling relationship authors, John Gray PhD, Men are from Mars and Women are from Venus and Gary Chapman PhD, 5 Love Languages along with #1 Amazon Bestselling author, Michael S Sorensen, I Hear You and #1 New York Times Bestselling author, Debbie Macomber.
— Gary Chapman - 5 Love Languages
Please join us and fifteen more top relationship experts and authors for a week of online streaming on-demand seminars and discussions that will provide the inspiration and tools you need to weather these difficult times and come through them stronger than before.
Stress is an invisible disability. And as with many invisible disabilities, we tend to suffer it in silence, feeling alone with our discomfort. What we often don’t realize is how it can impact our health as well as our relationships with our spouses, our friends, our children, our significant others, and at work.
To help you deal with the stress, and perhaps learn and laugh while doing so, the Invisible Disabilities® Association (IDA) has gathered together some of the world’s foremost experts to create 12 hours of streaming seminars you can watch at your convenience September 14 – 19, 2020.
DON’T LET THE STRESS DISABLE YOUR RELATIONSHIPS.
DON’T LET IT IMPACT YOUR LIFE.
TAKE THE TIME – AND THIS OPPORTUNITY – TO DECOMPRESS!
WHEN: Streaming On-demand September 14 – 19, 2020
WHERE: In the comfort of your home
COST: A $10 contribution to the Invisible Disabilities® Association
WHY: Because you deserve a fun, informative, motivating, inspirational, and convenient way to decompress and strengthen your relationships.
DETAILS: www.loveideas.org
Just $10 (less than the cost of two online movie rentals) for 12 hours of real, practical, useful information that will entertain as it inspires, that will be available at your convenience – and that will support a worthy cause.
"During this time as a caregiver, all of my relationships have felt the crushing stress of Covid and its impact." noted Wayne Connell, IDA Founder & CEO.
Additionally, Connell will be hosting one of the summit's roundtables called "A Caregiver Conversation." He will be joined by Amy Goyer, AARP’s Caregiving Expert and Columnist; Gary Barg, Founder & Editor Today’s Caregiver Magazine and P.K. Bevill, Founder of Second Wind Dreams® and the Virtual Dementia Tour®.
Other authors and experts participating in the Love IDEAS Summit are Clarence Shuler PhD, Gay & Katie Hendricks of the Hendricks Institute, Tommy Spaulding, John O'Leary, Bill & Pam Farrel, Greg Godek author 1,001 Ways to be Romantic, Karyn Buxman RN CSP, Warren Farrell PhD, Patti Callahan Henry, Jacquelyn Mitchard, Deeanna Gist, Tinker Lindsay and more.
Make sure to register today for only $10 at: http://register.loveideas.org
The Invisible Disabilities® Association is a 501(c)3 Non-profit whose mission is to encourage, educate and connect people and organizations touched by illness, pain and disability around the globe. Visit IDA at http://invisibledisabilities.org
Antoinette Kuritz
Strategies - Marketing & PR
+1 858-467-1978
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn