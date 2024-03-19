Invisible Disabilities Association Launches 2nd Annual Invisible Disabilities Walk & Roll Fundraiser Registration
IDA's 2nd annual Invisible Disabilities Walk & Roll fundraiser takes place throughout May 2024 and coincides with Mobility Awareness Month.
Join us in Honoring, Remembering and Supporting, our family members, friends, co-workers, classmates, veterans and neighbors impacted by invisible disabilities, illness and pain!”DENVER, CO, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Invisible Disabilities® Association (IDA) has launched participant registration for its 2nd annual Invisible Disabilities® Walk & Roll fundraiser, taking place all month in May and coinciding with Mobility Awareness Month. Under the banner of "Invisible No More® - Our disabilities may be invisible, but we’re not," the month-long event aims to raise awareness, support, and honor individuals living with invisible disabilities, illnesses, and pain.
IDA is on a mission to ensure that those affected are recognized, supported, and believed, despite the challenges posed by invisible disabilities. The theme for this year's event, "Invisible No More in ‘24," emphasizes the goal of fostering a world where individuals with invisible disabilities are treated no differently than those without disabilities.
"We believe that being 'Invisible No More' with a disability means being treated with the same dignity and respect as anyone else," says Wayne Connell, Founder, President & CEO of IDA. "The event isn't just about raising funds; it's about fostering empathy, understanding, and inclusivity within communities across the globe."
This year, the Invisible Disabilities Walk & Roll fundraiser aims to raise $50,000 to support the ongoing work of IDA in providing education, connection and awareness to individuals with invisible disabilities worldwide. IDA is excited to have the support of great partners, Your Home TV and Run to Change Lives.
“Last year’s Walk & Roll was my intro to IDA, and such a feel-good experience,” says Lauren Pires, IDA Ambassador and inspirational speaker in Toronto, Canada, who lives with a rare neuromuscular disorder. “I raised more than double my initial fundraising goal and exceeded my step goal too, which were personal victories that I got to share with my community and were part of something bigger.”
From May 1st-31st, participants are encouraged to engage in various activities such as walking, running, biking, wheelchair rolling, hiking, treadmilling and more, either individually or as part of a team. Whether it's tracking miles, kilometers or steps over the course of the month or completing a single event, participants can tailor their involvement to their preferences.
There are multiple ways to get involved:
- BECOME A PARTICIPANT: Register to walk, run, bike, roll, or engage in any other activity throughout May. Participants will track their progress on personalized pages, with the option to complete activities over the course of the month or in a single event.
- CREATE OR JOIN A TEAM: Work together with friends, family, or colleagues to honor, remember, or support loved ones with invisible disabilities.
- MAKE A DONATION OR PLEDGE: Support participants by pledging a donation for the number of miles, kilometers, or steps they commit to accomplishing in May.
- BECOME AN EVENT SPONSOR: Corporate and individual sponsorships are valued for the IDA to continue its mission of supporting individuals with invisible disabilities worldwide.
To register or learn more about the Invisible Disabilities Walk & Roll fundraiser, visit WalkAndRoll.org or InvisibleDisabilities.org.
IDA CEO, Wayne Connell speaks with Lauren Pires, about Central Core Disease (CCD) and participating in the 2023 Invisible Disabilities Walk & Roll.