Invisible Disabilities Association Issues Call for Participants to Join Invisible Disabilities Walk & Roll in May 2026

I am Invisible No More at the 2026 Invisible Disabilities Walk and Roll Register to Walk and Roll and Run and Ride Invisible Disabilities Association is Celebrating 30 Years in 2026

Participants can join from anywhere in the US and Canada, choosing their own pace and activity across the month of May to declare, “I Am Invisible No More.”

'I Am Invisible No More' is a response to being disregarded, disbelieved, or shamed simply because your disability is invisible. Together we can change the way the world sees disabilities.” — Wayne Connell

PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Invisible DisabilitiesAssociation (IDA) is calling on the community across the United States and Canada to join the 4th Annual Invisible Disabilities Walk & Roll this May 2026. While the association is based in Colorado, this is a borderless event that takes place wherever you live. This uniquely flexible movement is open to everyone, allowing individuals to participate together or as a team.Participants are encouraged to walk, run, hike, treadmill, bike, spin bike, wheelchair roll, scooter, skateboard, roller blade, or skate while supporting the ongoing work of IDA. By participating, you help provide vital encouragement, education, connection, and disability awareness. You have the freedom to complete your progress all in one day, over a weekend, or spread across the entire 31 days of May—the choice is yours!Celebrating IDA’s 30th Anniversary milestone, the 2026 campaign is anchored by the theme “I Am Invisible No More.” This is an invitation for supporters to come together to honor, remember, and support loved ones living with invisible disabilities. With registration already open, IDA’s most vital need is for Participants, followed by Team Builders and Sponsor Champions , to join this month-long journey toward awareness.“Our Participants are the heartbeat of this movement, and we designed this event so that everyone across the U.S. and Canada can be included, regardless of their location or physical energy,” said Wayne Connell, Founder and President of IDA. “For 30 years, we have worked to bring those living in the shadows of ‘looking good’ into the light. Whether you join as an individual or participate together as a team, you are standing up to declare ‘I Am Invisible No More’ for yourself or someone you love.”How to Get Involved:- Join as a Participant (Our Greatest Need): Registration is open to all who wish to honor, remember, and support the invisible disabilities community. Register now at: https://register.walkandroll.org - Become a Team Builder: Multiply the impact by gathering friends, family, or coworkers to participate together and fundraise as a collective force. https://team.walkandroll.org - Sponsor Champions: Corporate and community partners are invited to serve as Sponsor Champions, providing the essential funding that fuels IDA’s missions during this landmark 30th Anniversary year. https://sponsor.walkandroll.org Event Details:- What: 4th Annual Invisible DisabilitiesWalk & Roll- 2026 Theme: I Am Invisible No More- When: Any time between May 1 – May 31, 2026- Where: United States and Canada (Wherever you live!)- Full Campaign Details: https://walkandroll.org About the Invisible Disabilities Association (IDA):The Invisible Disabilities Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that encourages, educates, and connects people and organizations touched by illness, pain, and disability. Since 1996, IDA has worked to ensure that those living with invisible disabilities are listened to, believed, and supported. For more information on the "I Am Invisible No More" campaign and 30 years of advocacy, visit https://InvisibleDisabilities.org

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