Invisible Disabilities Association to Host 18th Annual - An Evening with Invisible Disabilities - See The Invisible

See The Invisible - An Evening with the Invisible Disabilities Association 10-25-25

IDA's Annual Evening with Invisible Disabilities is a landmark virtual event dedicated to raising awareness for invisible disabilities, illnesses and pain.

I really appreciate how IDA understands how difficult it has been for me to be living with dementia and with other health issues and to be truly perceptive and to recognize my lifelong perseverance.” — Dr. Alexander "Sandy" Halperin

PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Invisible DisabilitiesAssociation (IDA) proudly announces its 18th Annual “Evening with Invisible Disabilities,” a landmark virtual event dedicated to raising awareness for invisible disabilities, illnesses and pain. This year’s theme, “See The Invisible,” challenges individuals worldwide to look beyond the surface and acknowledge the millions who live with conditions that are not immediately apparent. The event will be a free, worldwide livestream on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 5 PM MDT, inviting everyone to participate in this powerful evening of inspiration and advocacy. Learn more at SeeTheInvisible.org The “Evening with Invisible Disabilities” is IDA’s signature annual fundraising event, a cornerstone of its mission to support, educate, and connect people living with invisible disabilities. This year, the online event will honor eight remarkable individuals and organizations who embody the spirit of the “See The Invisible” theme through their perseverance, innovation, and unwavering support for the community. The livestream promises an evening of powerful stories, entertainment, and a call to action for a more compassionate and understanding world.This year’s virtual celebration will be hosted and feature entertainment by Biff Gore, affectionately known as the "Ambassador of Soul" from Season 6 of NBC's The Voice. Biff’s soulful voice and vibrant stage presence will guide the online audience through a night of celebration and reflection, creating an uplifting atmosphere for the thousands of viewers tuning in from around the globe. His participation underscores the event's commitment to showcasing talent that both inspires and entertains, further uniting the invisible disabilities community and its allies.At the heart of the virtual event are the stories of the award recipients, each a testament to the resilience and strength of those living with invisible disabilities. This year's honorees are:- Nicole Pedra, who will receive the “But You LOOK Good” Inspiration Award for her courageous and transparent journey with multiple sclerosis (MS) and other invisible disabilities. Through her popular online platforms, Nicole has become a beacon of hope, normalizing the struggles and triumphs of living with an unpredictable chronic illness. Her willingness to share her daily life empowers countless others to embrace their own realities and find strength in vulnerability.- Connor DeWolfe, the inaugural recipient of the Neuro Invisible Award. As an actor and online content creator, Connor has become a leading voice for living with ADHD, using humor and candor to dismantle common misconceptions and stereotypes. His work highlights the neurological differences that shape the experiences of millions, fostering a greater understanding of neurodiversity.- Dr. Alexander "Sandy" Halperin, who will be honored with the “Invisible No More” Perseverance Award. Sandy has dedicated his life to advocating for others since his diagnosis with early-onset Alzheimer’s. His public speaking and advocacy work have brought much-needed visibility to a condition often shrouded in silence, proving that a diagnosis is not an end but a new chapter of purpose and impact. Sandy has lived with the impact of invisible disabilities throughout his life.- LaFawn Biddle, the first-ever Legacy Award recipient. LaFawn's decade-long commitment and incredible generosity have been a cornerstone of IDA’s growth and success. Her quiet yet powerful support has enabled the organization to expand its reach and provide vital resources to countless individuals and families.- Lt Col (Ret) Robin Phoenix Johnson CHP, who will be recognized with the Healthy Humor IDEAS Award. As the founder of HEAL*ARIOUS, Robin champions the use of healthy humor as a vital tool for mental and emotional wellness. Her work demonstrates how laughter can be a powerful antidote to the isolation and stress often associated with invisible disabilities.- Dr. Felix Liao, the recipient of the Healthy Living IDEAS Award. Dr. Liao’s expertise in Impaired Mouth Syndrome and Holistic Mouth Solutions, coupled with his invention of the Start Thriving Appliance, has revolutionized the understanding of how oral health impacts overall well-being. His innovative approach brings a new perspective to holistic care for those with chronic conditions.- Dr. Daniel C. Potts, who will receive the Impact Award. Dr. Potts has made a profound positive impact on the lives of people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. His non-profit, Cognitive Dynamics, champions person-centered care and expressive arts, showcasing the importance of creativity and emotional connection in maintaining dignity and quality of life.- Uniper, the recipient of the Innovation Award. Uniper’s accessible TV platform is a groundbreaking solution designed to combat social isolation and promote well-being for individuals with invisible disabilities, particularly older adults. By leveraging technology, Uniper creates a community where users can connect, learn, and engage, proving that innovation can be a powerful tool for social good.The “See The Invisible” theme is more than a slogan; it is a call to action. IDA’s core message for this year’s theme is a three-step process: Listen, Believe, and Support. Take time to Listen, Believe what is shared and provide Support if needed.The Invisible Disabilities Association invites everyone to join this global movement. By tuning in to the free livestream, you will not only witness an incredible evening of recognition and inspiration but also become part of a larger community dedicated to “changing the way the world sees disabilities." Your participation, your belief, and your support are crucial in fostering a world where everyone, regardless of their condition, is seen, valued, accepted and ultimately, Invisible No MoreAs part of the annual fundraising effort, IDA encourages corporations, foundations, and individuals to become a "Sponsor Champion." These sponsorships provide the financial foundation for IDA's impactful programming throughout the year. Sponsorship opportunities range from IDA Champion at $2,500 to Platinum and Presenting Champion levels, each offering a platform for public recognition and acknowledgment during the live program and in all event materials, including press releases. A special thank you to our first Platinum Champion, PRK Williams Companies. Now is the time to make a significant impact and help IDA continue its vital mission. To learn more about how to become a Sponsor Champion, please visit SeeTheInvisible.LIVE for event details.Make sure to mark your calendar for this incredible event!

