Middlesex Barracks/2 vehicle crash (DLS)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A303460
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/16/2020
STREET: US Route 2
TOWN: Middlesex
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Center Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ronald Finkley
AGE: 48
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Azera
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Drivers End
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Hannah Danis
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Accord
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 8/15/2020, at approximately 1630 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks came across a two car motor vehicle crash on US Route 5 near center Rd, Middlesex, VT. Upon investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Finkley) fell asleep while driving north and vehicle #1 crossed the center line into the south bound lane resulting in a head on collision with vehicle #1. Both operators stated they were wearing seatbelts. Airbags were deployed in vehicle #2. No injuries were reported. Finkley was issued a citation to appear in Washington County criminal court to answer for the charge of Driving With a Criminally Suspended License, a violation of Title 23 674. Finkley was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for a violation of Title 23 1038, Roadways Laned for Traffic.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Roadway Laned for Traffic T23 VSA 1038
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/24/2020 0930 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov