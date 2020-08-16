Middlesex Barracks/2 vehicle crash (DLS)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A303460

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 8/16/2020

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: Middlesex

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Center Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ronald Finkley

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Azera

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Drivers End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Hannah Danis

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 8/15/2020, at approximately 1630 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks came across a two car motor vehicle crash on US Route 5 near center Rd, Middlesex, VT. Upon investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Finkley) fell asleep while driving north and vehicle #1 crossed the center line into the south bound lane resulting in a head on collision with vehicle #1. Both operators stated they were wearing seatbelts. Airbags were deployed in vehicle #2. No injuries were reported. Finkley was issued a citation to appear in Washington County criminal court to answer for the charge of Driving With a Criminally Suspended License, a violation of Title 23 674. Finkley was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for a violation of Title 23 1038, Roadways Laned for Traffic.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Roadway Laned for Traffic T23 VSA 1038

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/24/2020 0930 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov