Middlesex Barracks/VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303477
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/16/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Rd, East Montpelier, VT
VIOLATION: Violation Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Thomas Morse
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/16/2020, at approximately 1248 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a residence located on Center Rd, East Montpelier VT, for a report of a verbal dispute. Upon investigation, Thomas Morse (40) of East Montpelier, VT was taken into custody, processed, and released upon a Flash Citation to appear in Washington County Court on 8/18/2020, to answer for the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
