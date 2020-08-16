Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303477

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                          

STATION: Middlesex                   

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 8/16/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Rd, East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Violation Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Thomas Morse                                            

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/16/2020, at approximately 1248 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a residence located on Center Rd, East Montpelier VT, for a report of a verbal dispute. Upon investigation, Thomas Morse (40) of East Montpelier, VT was taken into custody, processed,  and released upon a Flash Citation to appear in Washington County Court on 8/18/2020, to answer for the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/2020 1230 hours          

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

