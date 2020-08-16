Middlesex Barracks/VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303477

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 8/16/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Rd, East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Violation Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Thomas Morse

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/16/2020, at approximately 1248 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a residence located on Center Rd, East Montpelier VT, for a report of a verbal dispute. Upon investigation, Thomas Morse (40) of East Montpelier, VT was taken into custody, processed, and released upon a Flash Citation to appear in Washington County Court on 8/18/2020, to answer for the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/2020 1230 hours

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

