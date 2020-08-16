Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1900 Block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle of interest in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in the 1900 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast.

At approximately 2:49 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. After canvassing the area, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.