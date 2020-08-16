3-21 No Kiddin’s Gambling Recovery Podcast Hits 10K Downloads
New York, NY - August 7, 2020 - 3-21 No Kiddin' LLC, a company dedicated to raising awareness around gambling addiction, is pleased to announce its renowned gambling recovery podcast has hit over 10k downloads.
3-21 No Kiddin’ first launched its podcast, the 3-21 No Kiddin’ Gambling Addiction Recovery Podcast, in November 2019. The podcast discusses a variety of topics, including gambling addiction, life in general, and self-devotion, geared towards people from all walks of life, who experienced or are experiencing gambling problems.
Currently, 3-21 No Kiddin' Gambling Recovery Podcast has almost 300 episodes available for download and, in the previous month, it hit 10,000 downloads and reached 655 cities out of 37 countries. The popular podcast airs two episodes daily - which will continue so long as the host's, Bobbie Malatesta, current job enables her to work from home. For Bobbie, this was a Corona commitment she made to herself and her audience, with the idea of going through these unprecedented times together - including the good, the bad and the ugly days.
"It is humbling to have reached this milestone already and is an honor to reach such a growing community around the world,” says Bobbie. “Gambling addiction can be a difficult topic to talk about, so I hope the show continues to be a resource for those who need to ease into their recovery journey.”
Through each episode, Bobbie selflessly dedicates herself to help raise gambling addiction awareness and wants to help anyone in this arena. Equipped with her experiences from Gamblers Anonymous, in-patient treatment, and being a client with the Center for Problem Gambling to pursue a bet-free, healthy, and courageous life, she has grown into a Gambling Recovery Coach whose mission is to help others improve their lives and thrive while being bet free.
At present, Bobbie is writing two books and working aggressively on her dream to build a Recovery Playground Facility to support individuals, communities, and organizations in their battle with addiction(s).
In her earnestness to help others, Bobbie offers a free 15-minute exploratory chat, available by phone or Zoom.
To listen to the podcast, visit https://321nokiddin.kartra.com/page/podcast. For more information about Bobbie and her advocacy, please visit: https://321nokiddin.com/
About Bobbie Malatesta
Bobbie believes that through living a positive life, filled with self-care, self-love, and an open mind, individuals can have a life beyond their wildest dreams. Bobbie shares resources, information, and strategies on how to survive gambling addictions through her podcast, one-on-one support, her website, and her upcoming books.
