Armadale Spirits Announces Launch of Armadale Vodka Seltzer for Early 2026

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armadale Spirits is pleased to announce the upcoming release of Armadale Vodka Seltzer , an ready-to-drink beverage that blends the premium quality of Armadale Vodka with the refreshing convenience of a modern seltzer. Set to launch in early 2026, the product will be available at QT convenience stores, Fry’s, and Walmart, offering a crisp, balanced flavor designed for today’s active and social consumer.The introduction of Armadale Vodka Seltzer marks the next evolution in the Armadale brand’s journey, a story defined by resilience, cultural significance, and craftsmanship. Co-founded by Clarence Bradley and Larry Bedgood, Armadale Spirits has spent more than a decade cultivating a reputation for authenticity and excellence in the premium beverage market. The new product represents both a continuation of that legacy and a strategic expansion into the fast-growing ready-to-drink category.Bradley first acquired the Armadale trademark in 2012, enduring a five-year legal battle to secure full ownership rights. Throughout years of industry challenges and economic disruption, including the pandemic, Bradley’s commitment to the brand never wavered. “Every obstacle I faced became part of the foundation that built Armadale stronger,” Bradley says. “Armadale Vodka Seltzer is proof that perseverance pays off, and now we’re ready to share it with the world.”At its core, Armadale Vodka Seltzer captures the brand’s evolution with a vodka seltzer formula crafted for taste, quality, and portability. Each can offers a refreshing, low-calorie option made with premium vodka and natural flavors, appealing to consumers who value both heritage and modern convenience. The product’s introduction also underscores Armadale’s mission to connect with diverse audiences who appreciate authenticity and cultural depth in their beverage choices.“Simply put, Armadale Vodka Seltzer is a movement,” states Larry Bedgood. “It’s not just a drink; it’s a symbol of what happens when innovation meets determination. We’re building something people can taste, celebrate, and believe in from day one.”For more information, please visit www.armadalespirits.com About Armadale SpiritsArmadale Spirits is a premium beverage company built on a foundation of innovation, community, and craftsmanship. Its flagship product, Armadale Vodka, has evolved into a dynamic ready-to-drink line with the introduction of Armadale Vodka Seltzer, offering consumers a high-quality, convenient, and refreshing experience. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and continues to expand nationally with a focus on cultural impact and authentic storytelling.About Clarence BradleyClarence Bradley, a Niagara Falls native, is recognized not only for his entrepreneurial drive, but also for his philanthropic efforts and bold ventures. He previously made headlines for his $1.3 billion bid to purchase the Phoenix Suns NBA franchise and continues to be outspoken about his commitment to bringing the Seattle Supersonics back to their fans. Alongside business, Bradley remains deeply dedicated to supporting youth initiatives and charitable organizations.About Larry BedgoodLarry Bedgood, originally from Rochester, NY, is a seasoned entrepreneur and successful nightclub owner, bringing years of business expertise and cultural insight to the Armadale brand. His leadership and entrepreneurial spirit have been instrumental in shaping the company’s vision and supporting its expansion into the ready-to-drink market.Contact Informationinfo@armadalespirits.comInstagram: @ArmadaleVodkaTwitter: @ArmadaleVodka

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.