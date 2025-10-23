New Book 'The Path to Prophecy' Examines Artificial Intelligence Through a Biblical Lens

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and prophetic writer, Wadley Saint-Juste , is pleased to announce the release The Path to Prophecy: Intersecting Faith, A.I., and the End Times , a timely exploration of how faith and artificial intelligence converge in humanity’s most pivotal hour. Drawing from prayer, scripture, and years of reflection, Saint-Juste calls readers to awaken spiritual discernment and reclaim their God-given authority amid a rapidly advancing technological world.Rooted in biblical wisdom and prophetic insight, The Path to Prophecy examines the spiritual implications of emerging artificial intelligence and the moral questions it presents for believers. Through accessible teachings, Hebrew word studies, and narrative reflections, the book invites readers to interpret modern innovation through the lens of divine revelation. Saint-Juste challenges the Church and the wider world to approach AI not with fear, but with understanding, faith, and preparation.“This book was birthed through prayer and the guidance of the Holy Spirit,” says Wadley Saint-Juste, author of The Path to Prophecy. “As technology grows in power, so must our spiritual awareness. The Lord is calling His people to discern truth from deception and to use every tool, including technology, for His purpose, not against it.”From spiritual warfare to the ethics of creation, Saint-Juste weaves theology and technology into a prophetic narrative that encourages readers to remain steadfast in faith while navigating the challenges of a digital future. He presents AI as both a sign of human progress and a test of spiritual maturity, reminding believers that discernment and humility are essential in every generation.More than a book, The Path to Prophecy serves as a spiritual safeguard for those seeking clarity in uncertain times. Its message resonates with pastors, theologians, technologists, and anyone grappling with the question of how faith endures in an age of machines.The Path to Prophecy: Intersecting Faith, A.I., and the End Times is now available on Amazon at https://a.co/d/hxpYdrG About Wadley Saint-JusteWadley Saint-Juste is a prophetic writer, poet, and servant of Christ whose work bridges faith, science, and creativity. Born in Haiti and raised in the United States, he studied Business at Texas Christian University and later pursued Nanotechnology at the University of Houston, reflecting his passion for innovation and precision. His true calling emerged through ministry, where poetry and prophecy became his instruments of revelation. He plays bass guitar in his church’s worship team and mentors emerging musicians and artists. As a licensed irrigator, Saint-Juste values cultivation—of land, spirit, and story alike. His debut book, The Path to Prophecy: Intersecting Faith, A.I., and the End Times, offers a Spirit-led exploration of discernment in a digital age. Through his writing, he seeks not to perform, but to intercede; not to impress, but to awaken.

