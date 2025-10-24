Venovox Appoints Dato’ Devan as CEO to Accelerate AI Driven Corporate Investigations in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Venovox Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian provider of background screening in Malaysia , Corporate Investigations, and corporate due diligence services, today announced the appointment of its founder, Dato’ Devan, as Chief Executive Officer. Returning to lead the company he established in 2011, Dato’ Devan will spearhead the integration of human expertise with artificial intelligence so that investigations become faster, more transparent, and grounded in evidence.“It is both humbling and inspiring to lead Venovox again. Our mission has always been to build trust. Today, that means combining human judgment with the precision of analytics to deliver investigations that strengthen corporate ethics and compliance.”— Dato’ Devan, CEO, VenovoxModernization Strategy• AI enabled data analysis that produces comprehensive investigative reports.• Automated fraud detection and anomaly mapping that identify risks with greater speed and precision.• Continuous risk monitoring protocols that support proactive compliance.• Security audits and forensic reviews that safeguard intellectual property and digital assets.“This evolution is not about replacing people with machines. It is about augmenting expertise with intelligent data. By merging experience with technology, we are setting a higher standard for accountability and trust in Malaysia’s investigative sector.”— Dato’ Devan, CEO, VenovoxVenovox’s record spans complex, confidential mandates across multiple industries. Highlights include the tracing and recovery of rare, high value memorabilia linked to international sporting icons such as Michael Schumacher, coordination with global asset verification networks, and resolution of microchip loss incidents within Southeast Asian supply chains. The company has also delivered forensic and compliance audits for government linked entities and multinational clients seeking tighter internal controls.As Malaysia continues to attract international investment, Venovox’s focus on technology assisted risk management supports the country’s role as a key intelligence center in Asia Pacific. By serving corporations, regulators, and institutions with verified intelligence and due diligence solutions, the company helps reinforce ethical business practices and transparency.About Venovox Sdn BhdFounded in 2011, Venovox Sdn Bhd is a Malaysia based intelligence and risk management consultancy that specializes in background screening, corporate investigation , and corporate due diligence. The company provides risk assessment, audit, and compliance assurance services to corporations and institutions across Asia Pacific. Venovox is jointly owned, with 70 percent held by UK based Hi Verify Ltd, which provides access to global intelligence technology networks and international governance standards. This structure strengthens the firm’s commitment to transparency, data protection, and ethical investigative practice.

