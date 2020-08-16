Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash (Request for Information)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A503185

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/15/2020 0913

STREET: Interstate 91

TOWN: Barton

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 158

 

VEHICLE #1: UNK

OPERATOR: UNK

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Chantelle Cole

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver side body, front bumper

INJURIES: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police was notified of a hit and run two vehicle collision on Interstate 91 northbound near MM158 in Barton.

 

The caller reported a gray pickup truck with a lifted suspension, unknown license plate, make, or model, attempted to pass her in the left lane, cut into the right lane too close to her vehicle, and collided with it, causing damage to the driver side body panels and the front bumper. The other operator and vehicle remains unknown and investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881 or aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

