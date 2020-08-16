Derby Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash (Request for Information)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A503185
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/15/2020 0913
STREET: Interstate 91
TOWN: Barton
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 158
VEHICLE #1: UNK
OPERATOR: UNK
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Chantelle Cole
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver side body, front bumper
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police was notified of a hit and run two vehicle collision on Interstate 91 northbound near MM158 in Barton.
The caller reported a gray pickup truck with a lifted suspension, unknown license plate, make, or model, attempted to pass her in the left lane, cut into the right lane too close to her vehicle, and collided with it, causing damage to the driver side body panels and the front bumper. The other operator and vehicle remains unknown and investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881 or aaron.leonard@vermont.gov
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881