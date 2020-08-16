Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Attempted Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303449

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                            

STATION: VSP Middlesex Barracks                

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 8/15/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marshfield

VIOLATION: Attempted Burglary

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/15/2020, at approximately 0425 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a residence in the town of Marshfield, VT for a report of a person outside the residence attempting to gain entry. Upon Troopers arrival to the area the suspect was no longer on scene. The suspect was reported to be on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

