Middlesex Barracks/Attempted Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303449
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: VSP Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/15/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marshfield
VIOLATION: Attempted Burglary
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/15/2020, at approximately 0425 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a residence in the town of Marshfield, VT for a report of a person outside the residence attempting to gain entry. Upon Troopers arrival to the area the suspect was no longer on scene. The suspect was reported to be on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov