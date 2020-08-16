Derby Barracks / Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A503188
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1000 08/15/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hazen Notch Road, Lowell
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Edward Rose
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell VT
VICTIM: Carri Mattison, Michael Dingee
AGE: Mattison: 40 Dingee: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of an individual driving on Hazen Notch Road in Lowell who attempted to run over an individual in their yard and while driving was shooting a firearm out the window of his vehicle. Troopers responded to the scene and investigation revealed that Edward Rose allegedly swerved his vehicle in the direction of Mattison in her yard attempting to hit her, pointed a firearm at Dingee, and while driving his vehicle shot a handgun into the air.
Rose was stopped in his vehicle on Hazen Notch Road near VT Route 100 in Lowell and taken into custody for processing at the Derby barracks. He was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on $5000 bail set by the Honorable Court and is scheduled to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 08/18 at 10:00AM.
The investigation into this incident is on-going.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/20 10AM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: ATTACHED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881