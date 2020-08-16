Derby Barracks / Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A503188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1000 08/15/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hazen Notch Road, Lowell

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Edward Rose

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell VT

VICTIM: Carri Mattison, Michael Dingee

AGE: Mattison: 40 Dingee: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of an individual driving on Hazen Notch Road in Lowell who attempted to run over an individual in their yard and while driving was shooting a firearm out the window of his vehicle. Troopers responded to the scene and investigation revealed that Edward Rose allegedly swerved his vehicle in the direction of Mattison in her yard attempting to hit her, pointed a firearm at Dingee, and while driving his vehicle shot a handgun into the air.

Rose was stopped in his vehicle on Hazen Notch Road near VT Route 100 in Lowell and taken into custody for processing at the Derby barracks. He was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on $5000 bail set by the Honorable Court and is scheduled to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 08/18 at 10:00AM.

The investigation into this incident is on-going.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/20 10AM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov