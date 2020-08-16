Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,720 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A404178

TROOPER: Garces                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/15/20  at 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Shawn Byrne                                               

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walpole, MA

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/15/10 at approximately 2300 hours, State Police St. Johnsbury patrolled the area of Darling Hill Rd in the town of Burke, Vermont. Troopers observed a vehicle off the roadway and spoke to the operator. The operator showed indicators of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Byrne refused to provide a breath test at the station during processing and he was released on citation to appear at Caledonia County court for DUI refusal.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/23/20 at 0800 hors            

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.