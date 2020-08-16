St. Johnsbury / DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404178
TROOPER: Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/15/20 at 2300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Shawn Byrne
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walpole, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/15/10 at approximately 2300 hours, State Police St. Johnsbury patrolled the area of Darling Hill Rd in the town of Burke, Vermont. Troopers observed a vehicle off the roadway and spoke to the operator. The operator showed indicators of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Byrne refused to provide a breath test at the station during processing and he was released on citation to appear at Caledonia County court for DUI refusal.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/23/20 at 0800 hors
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.