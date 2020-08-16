St. Johnsbury / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A404178

TROOPER: Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/15/20 at 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

ACCUSED: Shawn Byrne

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walpole, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/15/10 at approximately 2300 hours, State Police St. Johnsbury patrolled the area of Darling Hill Rd in the town of Burke, Vermont. Troopers observed a vehicle off the roadway and spoke to the operator. The operator showed indicators of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Byrne refused to provide a breath test at the station during processing and he was released on citation to appear at Caledonia County court for DUI refusal.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/23/20 at 0800 hors

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.