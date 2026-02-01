Submit Release
News Search

There were 210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,034 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / First degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A5000553

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                             

STATION: Derby                       

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/31/2026@ approximately 0700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sylvester Drive in the Town of Coventry 

VIOLATION: Two counts of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Seth Monfette                                               

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received report of a family fight that occurred on the evening of 01/30/2026 from a residence located on Sylvester Drive in the Town of Coventry, VT. Investigation revealed Monfette to have caused serious bodily injury to a family member. Monfette was shortly after located and taken into custody without incident. Monfette was transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Monfette was later ordered to be held at the Northern State Correction Facility without bail and will be arraigned in the Orleans County Criminal Court on 02/02/2026 at 12:30pm.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/02/2026 @ 1230 hours          

COURT: Orleans County 

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / First degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.