Derby Barracks / First degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5000553

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/31/2026@ approximately 0700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sylvester Drive in the Town of Coventry

VIOLATION: Two counts of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Seth Monfette

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received report of a family fight that occurred on the evening of 01/30/2026 from a residence located on Sylvester Drive in the Town of Coventry, VT. Investigation revealed Monfette to have caused serious bodily injury to a family member. Monfette was shortly after located and taken into custody without incident. Monfette was transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Monfette was later ordered to be held at the Northern State Correction Facility without bail and will be arraigned in the Orleans County Criminal Court on 02/02/2026 at 12:30pm.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/02/2026 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.