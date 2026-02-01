Derby Barracks / Fatal Snowmobile Crash
CASE#: 26A5000572
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/31/2026 / 1255 hours
STREET: VAST Trail 2001
TOWN: Brighton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Meadow Street
WEATHER: Cloudy
TRAIL CONDITIONS: Groomed/Fair Condition
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Laurie Jackson
AGE: 50
HELMET? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctorsville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Skidoo
VEHICLE MODEL: Renegade
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital, Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 01/31/2026, at approximately 1255 hours, the Vermont State Police was advised of a snowmobile crash resulting in serious injury on VAST Trail 2001 in the Town of Brighton, VT. The female operator, later identified as Laurie Jackson, 50, of Proctorsville VT was transported by Newport EMS to North Country Hospital located in Newport, Vermont where she was later pronounced deceased after life-saving measures.
Investigation revealed Jackson was traveling north on VAST Trail 2001 near Meadow Street in Brighton and failed to negotiate a left-hand turn, driving off trail to the right where the snowmobile struck a group of trees. The snowmobile sustained significant damage to the front end.
In addition to Newport EMS, Brighton Fire and Department of Motor Vehicles assisted on scene.
