Derby Barracks / Fatal Snowmobile Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26A5000572                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Derby                                         

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/31/2026 / 1255 hours

STREET: VAST Trail 2001

TOWN: Brighton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Meadow Street

WEATHER: Cloudy        

TRAIL CONDITIONS: Groomed/Fair Condition

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Laurie Jackson

AGE: 50

HELMET? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctorsville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Skidoo

VEHICLE MODEL: Renegade

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital, Newport, VT

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 01/31/2026, at approximately 1255 hours, the Vermont State Police was advised of a snowmobile crash resulting in serious injury on VAST Trail 2001 in the Town of Brighton, VT. The female operator, later identified as Laurie Jackson, 50, of Proctorsville VT was transported by Newport EMS to North Country Hospital located in Newport, Vermont where she was later pronounced deceased after life-saving measures.

 

Investigation revealed Jackson was traveling north on VAST Trail 2001 near Meadow Street in Brighton and failed to negotiate a left-hand turn, driving off trail to the right where the snowmobile struck a group of trees. The snowmobile sustained significant damage to the front end.

 

In addition to Newport EMS, Brighton Fire and Department of Motor Vehicles assisted on scene.

 

 

 

