Middlesex/ Fatal Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A303463

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME:8/15/2020/ 7:22PM

LOCATION: (US RTE 2 Middlesex)

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Paul L. Lavalley

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Motorcycle

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: Harley Davidson MC

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Impact damage

WEATHER: Warm and clear

ROAD COND: dry and clear

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 15th 2020 at approximately 7:22 PM Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks and Middlesex Fire Department responded to a reported motorcycle crash on RTE 2 approximately 1/8 mile north of the Middlesex Barracks in Middlesex Vermont. This crash involved only 1 motorcycle and was not witnessed. The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Paul Lavalley of Northfield Vermont. Lavalley was pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that Paul Lavalley was traveling south on US RTE 2 at an unknown speed in Middlesex Vermont. His motorcycle traveled off the roadway impacting the embankment of a driveway ejecting him off the motorcycle.

SGT Andy Campagne

Patrol Commander

Middlesex Barracks

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Vermont 05602

802-229-9191