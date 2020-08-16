Middlesex/ Fatal Motorcycle Crash
CASE#: 20A303463
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME:8/15/2020/ 7:22PM
LOCATION: (US RTE 2 Middlesex)
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Paul L. Lavalley
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Motorcycle
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: Harley Davidson MC
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Impact damage
WEATHER: Warm and clear
ROAD COND: dry and clear
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 15th 2020 at approximately 7:22 PM Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks and Middlesex Fire Department responded to a reported motorcycle crash on RTE 2 approximately 1/8 mile north of the Middlesex Barracks in Middlesex Vermont. This crash involved only 1 motorcycle and was not witnessed. The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Paul Lavalley of Northfield Vermont. Lavalley was pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that Paul Lavalley was traveling south on US RTE 2 at an unknown speed in Middlesex Vermont. His motorcycle traveled off the roadway impacting the embankment of a driveway ejecting him off the motorcycle.
