Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,717 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex/ Fatal Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

               

CASE#: 20A303463

TROOPER: Jacob Fox                                                      

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:8/15/2020/ 7:22PM

LOCATION: (US RTE 2 Middlesex)

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Paul L. Lavalley

AGE: 49     

SEAT BELT? Motorcycle

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield VT

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: Harley Davidson MC

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Impact damage

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: None                                            

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Y N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE:

 

               

WEATHER: Warm and clear         

ROAD COND: dry and clear

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 15th 2020 at approximately 7:22 PM Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks and Middlesex Fire Department responded to a reported motorcycle crash on RTE 2 approximately 1/8 mile north of the Middlesex Barracks in Middlesex Vermont. This crash involved only 1 motorcycle and was not witnessed. The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Paul Lavalley of Northfield Vermont. Lavalley was pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that Paul Lavalley was traveling south on US RTE 2 at an unknown speed in Middlesex Vermont. His motorcycle traveled off the roadway impacting the embankment of a driveway ejecting him off the motorcycle.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE:                    

COURT:

LODGED – LOCATION:   

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y N

 

SGT Andy Campagne

Patrol Commander

Middlesex Barracks

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Vermont 05602

802-229-9191

 

You just read:

Middlesex/ Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.