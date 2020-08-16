Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,691 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Fatality: 2700 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in the 2700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 2:51 am, the operator of a silver Ford Explorer was traveling northbound in the 2700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. As the operator was negotiating a curve, his vehicle struck the right guard rail, crossed over the left lane, striking the left guard rail, causing the vehicle to rollover before coming to final rest. The operator was ejected from the vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that there were no signs of life. The operator was pronounced dead on the scene and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 54 year-old Wayne Watkins, of Northeast, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

You just read:

Traffic Fatality: 2700 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.