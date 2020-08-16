Traffic Fatality: 2700 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in the 2700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 2:51 am, the operator of a silver Ford Explorer was traveling northbound in the 2700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. As the operator was negotiating a curve, his vehicle struck the right guard rail, crossed over the left lane, striking the left guard rail, causing the vehicle to rollover before coming to final rest. The operator was ejected from the vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that there were no signs of life. The operator was pronounced dead on the scene and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 54 year-old Wayne Watkins, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.