Celebrity Hairstylists, Sean James, On How To Get Jamie Lee Curtis' "Top Pixie Haircuts of All Time" By Harpers Bazaar

Sean James, Celebrity Hair Stylist Jamie Lee Curtis Ranked As Harper's Bazaar "The Top Pixie Haircuts of All Time". Hair Styled by Sean James

"I like this for a sophisticated glamorous look"-Sean James

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer hairstyles continue to reinvent themselves every year, the scorching heat in some cities has pushed many ladies to give in and make the most tempting yet timeless cut— a short pixie. Harpers Bazaar Magazine recently named "The Top Pixie Haircuts of All Time" and ranking in at number 22 is none other than the scream queen herself, Jamie Lee Curtis. Her gray hair is classic and chic, and Jamie Lee Curtis kills the shade in her signature short pixie. Hairstylist to the stars and the man behind this look, Sean James, gives his inspiration behind this cut, and how he managed to execute this beautiful hairstyle.

Having been featured twice now in Harpers Bazaar Magazine, Sean states, “I’m so excited that one of my clients was featured on this list. I think almost legendary status?” He goes on to say, “This cut is with vertical section technique that I learned through Vidal Sassoon and inspired by Vidal’s cut he did on Mia Farrow for “Rosemary’s Baby”.

Through the years in working with Jamie and recently having done her hair for her appearance on the Today Show and the Late Late Show With James Corden, Sean has done variations of this haircut for her own bone structure and adapts different lengths for different times and different movies. For example, “I made it red with a blonde stripe in the front, mirroring Lindsay Lohan's hair in the film, "Freaky Friday". Most recently, I did the blonde version for the movie "Knives Out" which was really exciting because I've always wanted to take Jamie's hair blonde. I used Redken shades EQ to tone it to get the perfect blonde, as it always gives the perfect gloss!”

Want To Know How To Get The Look?

Sean explains, "This cut was after I had colored Jamie's hair platinum for the movie "Knives Out”, and took her hair back to silver using Redken shades EQ. I sprayed stylus "high altitude" at the roots and used my tiny half-inch round brush with boar bristles to round and add volume at the roots. I did this all around the head to give some volume, then pieced it out using Bed Head manipulator. I then topped it off with a chia seed dry shampoo spray from HASK to add texture. I blow-dried the fringe back off the face for something different and lastly used an FHIHEAT 2000 dryer."

It’s no secret Jamie looked steller in this everlasting cut. “I like this look for a sophisticated glamorous look. It paired well with the gorgeous black diamond-encrusted dress she wore."

For contact:

Instagram - @Seanjameshair

Email - jamessean@me.com

--------------------------------------

A man of many talents, Sean James first came to America via Australia because of his talents as a wig maker. He has since become an educator in cutting and color for L'Oreal, Redken, and Phyto Universe; styled numerous fashion shows during fashion weeks in Los Angeles, Paris, and New York including: Balmain, Gucci, Vivienne Westwood, Dolce and Gabanna, Valentino, and Burberry; has worked on Oscar-nominated films and is a two time local 706 award nominee.

He is an expert panelist trusted in reviewing products and can be seen on Style Network’s “How Do I Look?”. Sean is also involved heavily in giving back and donating his time for worthy causes putting together hair and make-up teams, most recently for “Women in film Prop 8 " the play, and Rufus Wainwrights "Christmas 101” for sarcoma research. Sean's accomplishments and celebrity clientele reach far but don't detour him from sharing his passion for hair with his regular salon clientele. As he says, "Living the Dream!"

List of regular clients includes: Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Hardwick, Al Yankovich, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Phil Keoghan, Eugene Levy, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Teddy Thompson, Rufus Wainwright, Chris Stills, and many others.

Sean James is the recent winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award for- “Best Hair Stylist- 2019”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.