RE: Traffic alert – Crash in Richmond on Cochran Rd

COCHRAN RD HAS BEEN REOPENED

From: Eddy, Stephen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, August 15, 2020 2:11 PM

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Cochran Rd in the area of Wheeler Ln is temporarily closed due to a two car motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.

Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.