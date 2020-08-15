Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // DUI #3; DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A203579

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. A. Currier                         

STATION: VSP St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 8/15/2020 at approximately 0724 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sampsonville Rd near Boston Post Rd, Enosburgh, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3; Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Adam M. Cross

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

            On 08/15/2020 at approximately 0724 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a one-vehicle crash off the eastbound lane of Sampsonville Rd near Boston Post Rd in Enosburgh, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator, and sole occupant of the vehicle, to be Adam M. Cross (Age 32 of St. Albans). Cross’ license was determined to be criminally suspended, and subsequent investigation revealed Cross to be under the influence of alcohol. Cross was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Cross was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 08/31/2020 at 1300 hours to answer for the charge of DUI #3 and 10/5/2020 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of DLS.            

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2020 at 1300 hours; 10/5/2020 at 0830  hours         

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov

 

