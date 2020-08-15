PROTEST AGAINST ENFORCED DISAPPEARANCES IN WASHINGTON, D.C.
Sindhi Foundation organized a protest outside Pakistani ambassador's house in solidarity with families of victims of enforced disappearances in Sindh, Pakistan
“I want to appreciate efforts of my Sindhi sisters and brothers who have inspired all of us by leading the protests against victims of enforced disappearances for past many months in Sindh”.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sindhi Foundation organized a protest outside Pakistani ambassador's house in Washington D.C on August 14, in solidarity with families of victims of enforced disappearances who are protesting in Karachi, Sindh.
Protesters chanted slogans for the freedom of victims of enforced disappearances in Sindh. They displayed playcards with pictures of victims of enforced disappearances. Present in the protest were leaders of Sindhi, Baloch, Pakhtoon and Gilgit Baltistan. Protesters demanded release of all victims of enforced disappearances specially release of a teacher and scholar Sarang Joyo who was abducted from his house in Karachi on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Talking to media Sufi Laghari, Executive Director of Sindhi Foundation said, “I want to appreciate efforts of my sisters Aqsa Dayo, Shazia Chandio, Shabana Junejo, Sohni Joyo, Sindhu Joyo, Sorath Lohar and Sasui Lohar who have inspired all of us by leading the protests against victims of enforced disappearances for past many months”. He also appreciated the initiative taken by Sindhi Inam and said its his struggle that has inspired all of us to come out and protest against enforced disappearances. He also mentioned that Taj Joyo, a Sindhi poet and writer who is father of Sarang Joyo has rejected to receive Presidential Performance Award from Pakistan. He is going to continue this protest from tomorrow at White House from Black lives Matter Plaza.
This protest is continuity of “where is” movement initiated by Sindhi Foundation. Thousands of people from all walks of the life in Sindh are asking about their loved ones.
Sindhis from all walks of life specially women have gathered in various cities of Sindh to protest against enforced disappearances and for the safe return of their loved ones. Inam Sindhi who has also been a victim of enforced disappearances has also joined the protest and is on hunger strike till all the victims are released or until his death.
In the end the protesters in Washington DC demanded to end all enforced disappearances in Pakistan.
