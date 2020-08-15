COVID-19 Daily Update 8-15-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 15, 2020, there have been 350,076 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,457 total cases and 160 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Pleasants County, an 88-year old female from Mercer County and a 95-year old female from Logan County. “I urge everyone in West Virginia to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus throughout our communities so we can protect one another and prevent further loss of life, ” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (31), Berkeley (733), Boone (117), Braxton (8), Brooke (74), Cabell (447), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (166), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (86), Hancock (112), Hardy (63), Harrison (243), Jackson (166), Jefferson (304), Kanawha (1,066), Lewis (28), Lincoln (105), Logan (354), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (70), McDowell (66), Mercer (227), Mineral (126), Mingo (200), Monongalia (986), Monroe (20), Morgan (32), Nicholas (39), Ohio (278), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (128), Putnam (216), Raleigh (292), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (18), Taylor (61), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (218), Webster (4), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (275), Wyoming (46).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Mineral and Nicholas counties in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.

On August 12, 2020, DHHR announced that both confirmed and probable deaths will be reported on the dashboard, per CDC guidelines. Probable deaths are defined as decedents who had no known positive laboratory test for COVID-19 but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or contributing factor, or decedents who were symptomatic and had a known exposure to COVID-19.