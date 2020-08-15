Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,778 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 Daily Update 8-15-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 15, 2020, there have been 350,076 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,457 total cases and 160 deaths.

 

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Pleasants County, an 88-year old female from Mercer County and a 95-year old female from Logan County. “I urge everyone in West Virginia to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus throughout our communities so we can protect one another and prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

 

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (31), Berkeley (733), Boone (117), Braxton (8), Brooke (74), Cabell (447), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (166), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (86), Hancock (112), Hardy (63), Harrison (243), Jackson (166), Jefferson (304), Kanawha (1,066), Lewis (28), Lincoln (105), Logan (354), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (70), McDowell (66), Mercer (227), Mineral (126), Mingo (200), Monongalia (986), Monroe (20), Morgan (32), Nicholas (39), Ohio (278), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (128), Putnam (216), Raleigh (292), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (18), Taylor (61), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (218), Webster (4), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (275), Wyoming (46).

 

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Mineral and Nicholas counties in this report.

 

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.

 

On August 12, 2020, DHHR announced that both confirmed and probable deaths will be reported on the dashboard, per CDC guidelines. Probable deaths are defined as decedents who had no known positive laboratory test for COVID-19 but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or contributing factor, or decedents who were symptomatic and had a known exposure to COVID-19.

 

Data is published daily at 10 a.m. on the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.

You just read:

COVID-19 Daily Update 8-15-2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.