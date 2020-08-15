Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DOE Commissioner to Provide Briefing to Legislature

Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin will host a briefing with the legislature, on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 11 am – 12pm. 

Recognizing that Maine schools are preparing for, and that some have already begun, their 2020-2021 school year, Commissioner Makin will provide an update on the innovative initiatives that the department has undertaken as part of their continued provision of resources and support for Maine schools, and answer questions.

The update will occur for one hour via Zoom.  The link will be provided by respective leadership.

Others who wish to attend may reach out to Karen Kusiak, DOE Director of Legislative Affairs, at karen.kusiak@maine.gov.

