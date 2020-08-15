Lost Hiker Assist/Middlesex
cASE#:20A302438
TROOPER: Sgt. Stackhouse
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/14/20 1734 hours
LOCATION: Fayston, VT
INCIDENT: Lost Hiker
ACCUSED: Natalie Strayton
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnard, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Natalie Strayton contacted the Vermont State Police advising she was lost and had wandered off the Hedgehog Brook Trail while hiking to Burnt Rock Mountain in the town of Fayston. Troopers were able to get Strayton’s GPS coordinates and identified her location to be just east of the trails junction with the Long Trail. With assistance from the troopers, Strayton was able to relocate the trail and walk back towards her vehicle without further assistance.
