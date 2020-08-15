Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lost Hiker Assist/Middlesex

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:20A302438

TROOPER: Sgt. Stackhouse                          

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/14/20 1734 hours

LOCATION: Fayston, VT 

INCIDENT: Lost Hiker

 

ACCUSED: Natalie Strayton 

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnard, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Natalie Strayton contacted the Vermont State Police advising she was lost and had wandered off the Hedgehog Brook Trail while hiking to Burnt Rock Mountain in the town of Fayston. Troopers were able to get Strayton’s GPS coordinates and identified her location to be just east of the trails junction with the Long Trail. With assistance from the troopers, Strayton was able to relocate the trail and walk back towards her vehicle without further assistance.

 

 

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

