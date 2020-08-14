WVDOT announces completion of I-77 lighting project

Page Content

- The West Virginia Division of Highways has completed a major lighting project along I-77 in Kanawha County.

The project involved the installation of high mast lighting towers at the interchanges at Exit 106 (Edens Fork) and Exit 111 (Tuppers Creek). After the completion of a safety study, it was found that both areas lacked adequate lighting. The new lights will increase visibility and overall safety for commuters in the area.

"Poorly lit sections of roadways are often hot spots for accidents and that is something we as an agency are constantly working to improve," said Secretary Byrd White with the West Virginia Department of Transportation. "These new lights will dramatically increase visibility on one of our busiest interstates in West Virginia and provide a safer route of travel for those passing through."

The $1.6 million project was funded with highway safety improvement funds.

“Safety is absolutely our number one priority and this project clearly demonstrates our commitment to every aspect of our highway system,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Deputy Secretary of Transportation. “Projects like this are a continuing, integral part of the Division’s “above and beyond” philosophy in regard to not only work zone safety but safety in everyday use of our roadways.”

The project, which began in September of 2019, was completed by Davis H. Elliot Construction Company of Lexington, Kentucky.