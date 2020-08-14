St Albans Barracks // Request to identify *UPDATE*

VSP Request to Identify *UPDATE*

CASE#: 20A503568

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/14/2020 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Missisquoi St, Enosburg Falls, VT

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Fleury

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/14/2020 the State Police were notified of a theft from a residence on Missisquoi St in Enosburg Falls, VT. A press release was sent out and the Vermont State Police subsequently received a tip leading to the location of Jeffrey Fleury, age 50, of Enosburg Falls. Fleury was issued a citation for Petit Larceny to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 9/29/20 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/29/20

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: No

