St Albans Barracks // Request to identify *UPDATE*
VSP Request to Identify *UPDATE*
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A503568
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/14/2020 1100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Missisquoi St, Enosburg Falls, VT
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Fleury
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, VT
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/14/2020 the State Police were notified of a theft from a residence on Missisquoi St in Enosburg Falls, VT. A press release was sent out and the Vermont State Police subsequently received a tip leading to the location of Jeffrey Fleury, age 50, of Enosburg Falls. Fleury was issued a citation for Petit Larceny to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 9/29/20 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 09/29/20
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: No
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993