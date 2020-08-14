Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Albans Barracks // Request to identify *UPDATE*

VSP Request to Identify *UPDATE*

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A503568

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                             

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/14/2020 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Missisquoi St, Enosburg Falls, VT

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Fleury

AGE:  50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/14/2020 the State Police were notified of a theft from a residence on Missisquoi St in Enosburg Falls, VT. A press release was sent out and the Vermont State Police subsequently received a tip leading to the location of Jeffrey Fleury, age 50, of Enosburg Falls. Fleury was issued a citation for Petit Larceny to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 9/29/20 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/29/20 

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

St Albans Barracks // Request to identify *UPDATE*

