2020 COMP LAUDE® AWARDS & GALA GOES VIRTUAL

WorkCompCentral announces Comp Laude® 2020 will be a virtual event this year WorkCompCentral provides news, information and tools to the workers compensation industry

WorkCompCentral announces it's acclaimed awards event Comp Laude® Awards will go virtual in November 2020

We are grateful for the support of Broadspire as our partner sponsor and Sedgwick as our advocate sponsor, to help us continue with our goal of recognizing the industry’s best and brightest.” — Kristen Chavez, WorkCompCentral Pres & CEO

CAMARILLO, CA, USA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkCompCentral announces their acclaimed Comp Laude® Awards event will proceed in honoring workers’ compensation industry professionals with a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, November 12.

The event was set to take place in Huntington Beach, CA at the Pasèa Hotel & Spa where the event was held last year. “With the pandemic continuing to pose safety concerns and travel-related issues, we felt it was best to take Comp Laude® to a virtual format this year,” said Kristen Chavez, President & CEO.

Since its inception, the Comp Laude® Awards have become a coveted honor in the workers’ compensation industry. Professionals are nominated annually by their peers in recognition of their significant industry contributions. They are nominated for being thought leaders and embodying the Comp Laude® mission: to change the narrative of the workers’ compensation industry to a more positive dialogue. Comp Laude® also celebrates the cooperation of all industry stakeholders focused on placing the injured worker at the center of the conversation.

This year, the company received over 220 nominations from across the US in ten categories: Injured Worker, Applicant/Claimant Attorney, Defense Attorney, Medical Professional, Industry Leader, Employer, Service Provider/Vendor, Claims Professional, Work Comp Philanthropy, Agent/Broker and some write-in categories.

The company now issues a call for content ideas submitted here. Content submissions should be focused on how the industry can continue towards a more positive industry narrative while keeping the Grand Bargain alive: no-fault protection by employers of workers injured on the job.

Chavez said: “We are so grateful for the continued support of Broadspire as our partner sponsor and Sedgwick as our advocate sponsor, to help us continue with our goal of recognizing the industry’s best and brightest.”

There will be three Comp Laude content sessions presented in the weeks leading up to the Comp Laude® virtual award event on November 12. The virtual event will include an injured worker panel discussion, Comp Laude® People’s Choice Awards, and the Comp Laude® Awards ceremony. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Full event details and free registration here.

About WorkCompCentral

Based in Camarillo, Calif., WorkCompCentral is a specialty digital media company, producing daily industry news, tools, continuing education courses and other live events for the workers compensation industry and can be reached at 805-484-0333 or www.workcompcentral.com.