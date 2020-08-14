Arrests Made in Felony Riot Acts in the Third District

On Thursday, August 13, 2020, at approximately 9:30 pm, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest and 1600 block of V Street, Northwest, in response to the rioting behaviors that took place, the Metropolitan Police Department would like to announce the arrest of 41 individuals involved in Felony Riot Acts and Assault on a Police Officer offenses that occurred in the Third District.

Details of the arrests can be found on the MPDC website here.

Additional offenses that occurred include Arson, Defacing of Public or Private Property, Destruction of Public or Private Property, Defacing of US Government Property, and Resisting Arrest. Throughout the course of the evening, officers recovered multiple weapons including knives, fireworks, and chemical irritants.

Two MPD officers were injured and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Images of the destruction were captured and can be seen in the photos below: