iWave and The Solas Group Partner to Deliver Sophisticated Fundraising Intelligence Through Harnessing the Power of Data and AnalyticsCHARLOTTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iWave, the industry’s top-rated and most advanced fundraising intelligence solution, today announced a strategic partnership with The Solas Group, a leader in predictive modeling and analytics for nonprofits.
The partnership, a first-of-a-kind in fundraising, will help nonprofits harness the power of iWave’s advanced fundraising platform and comprehensive wealth and philanthropic data with Solas’ industry leading dashboards and predictive modeling delivered in a sophisticated visual format.
iWave’s new platform incorporates leading edge technology such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and is built on next generation architecture that lays the foundation for continued innovation and growth. For clients, this means faster and more reliable results, more functionality, as well as additional data and integrations. As well, the data will be up-to-date thanks to leading-edge matching algorithms that deliver industry-leading reliability and transparency, enabling organizations to turn quality data, coupled with advanced analytics, into actionable intelligence.
Solas offers innovative predictive modeling and analytics solutions for higher education and nonprofit clients. Its pioneering point-in-time modeling techniques enhance Solas’s ability to develop a model that is highly predictive of giving at client institutions. Solas’s models are delivered with interactive dashboards to help clients make immediate and effective use of their results. And, with the option to subscribe to a perpetual modeling service, clients can be confident that their modeling scores will never be out-of-date.
“We are very excited to be working with The Solas Group,” said iWave President and CEO Ross Beattie. “The iWave and Solas combination harnesses the power of data and analytics to deliver actionable intelligence that is core to our mission of equipping nonprofit, education, and healthcare organizations with an easy-to-use platform containing the industry’s highest quality philanthropic, wealth, and demographic data so they have the actionable intel needed to fundraise with confidence and accomplish more of the good they do, faster.”
“This partnership will couple the extensive, reliable information for which iWave is known with the innovative modeling solutions delivered by Solas. Used together, our shared clients will have cutting edge resources to ensure they are focused on the right prospects at the right time, “ said Erin Lynch Moran, Partner, The Solas Group.
About iWave
iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations in the World, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook and Instagram.
About The Solas Group
Founded by advancement services veterans, The Solas Group offers data engineering, predictive modeling, and analytics designed to increase fundraising success. Solas’s predictive modeling services are unique in the industry in terms of the method, delivery, and availability of ongoing perpetual scoring. A Tableau Alliance Partner, Solas develops and implements custom-built analytics tools that measure every aspect of fundraising, including prospect identification, portfolio management, fundraising metrics, and campaign progress.
