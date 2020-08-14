Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FWP seeks public comment on ice fishing contests

Fishing

Fri Aug 14 11:50:40 MDT 2020

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on ice fishing contests proposed for the 2020-2021 season. Participants must comply with state fishing regulations, including daily and possession limits.

Applications for fishing contests may be approved, approved with conditions, or denied by the FWP Fisheries Division in Helena. Conditions placed on contests may help to minimize fish mortality, regulate harvest, reduce user conflicts, and/or require additional access site maintenance when needed.

Information on the proposed fishing contests can be found on the FWP Fishing Contest webpage, http://fwp.mt.gov/fishing/whereToFish/contests/ or by calling 406-444-2449. All comments must be received on or before Sept. 14, 2020.

Comments may be mailed to FWP Fisheries Division, Attn: Fishing Contests, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701, or emailed to fwpfsh@mt.gov.

