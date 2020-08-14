SH 121 Bonham

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that the US 82 westbound exit ramp for State Highway 121 in Bonham will close for construction on Aug. 20, 2020.

Motorists traveling westbound on US 82 wanting to exit for SH 121 will be directed to use the westbound exit ramp for State Highway 78 and continue along the westbound frontage road to SH 121, officials said.

This work is part of the road construction project in Fannin County that will expand US 82 from two lanes to a four-lane highway with depressed median, from one-half mile west of State Highway 121 in Bonham eastward to approximately six-tenths of mile east of State Highway 56 in Honey Grove, officials said.

Those who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.