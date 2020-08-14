TxDOT Creates Website to Keep Up With I-30 Construction

With construction work beginning this week on a major widening project on I-30 through Texarkana, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has created a website to explain the project and give regular updates on its progress.

The webpage can be found through the TxDOT website by entering the keywords “I-30 Widening Texarkana” in the search area, and the project webpage will be the first listed. To receive regular updates on the project via email, use the “Subscribe to Updates” button and insert your email address.

The first phase of work will involve building up the shoulders of the highway on each side in preparation for the next phase that will be working in the median area. This first phase will be conducted at night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day and is scheduled to begin Sunday evening.