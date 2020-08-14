Gov. announces appointees for Civil Rights Commission

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham this week named her three appointees to the New Mexico Civil Rights Commission, established through legislation approved this summer.

The governor appointed:

Retired state Supreme Court Justice Richard Bosson

Victor J. Rodriguez, former police chief of Belen

Chief Judge Stan Whitaker of the Second Judicial District

The bipartisan commission comprises 9 members, six of which are appointed by the Legislative Council. The appointing authorities were obligated to incorporate geographic, cultural and racial diversity in naming individuals to the commission, among other considerations.

The commission, per the authorizing legislation, shall review policies and develop policy proposals for laws for the creation of a civil right of action for the deprivation of any constitutional right, privilege or immunity by a public body or a person acting on behalf of or under the authority of a public body; shall review the use of qualified immunity as a defense to liability by an employee of a public body; and shall submit a report of its findings, including specific recommendations and proposed legislation, to the governor and Legislature by Nov. 15.