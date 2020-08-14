Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,998 in the last 365 days.

Gov. announces appointees for Civil Rights Commission

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham this week named her three appointees to the New Mexico Civil Rights Commission, established through legislation approved this summer.

The governor appointed:

  • Retired state Supreme Court Justice Richard Bosson
  • Victor J. Rodriguez, former police chief of Belen
  • Chief Judge Stan Whitaker of the Second Judicial District

The bipartisan commission comprises 9 members, six of which are appointed by the Legislative Council. The appointing authorities were obligated to incorporate geographic, cultural and racial diversity in naming individuals to the commission, among other considerations.

The commission, per the authorizing legislation, shall review policies and develop policy proposals for laws for the creation of a civil right of action for the deprivation of any constitutional right, privilege or immunity by a public body or a person acting on behalf of or under the authority of a public body; shall review the use of qualified immunity as a defense to liability by an employee of a public body; and shall submit a report of its findings, including specific recommendations and proposed legislation, to the governor and Legislature by Nov. 15.

You just read:

Gov. announces appointees for Civil Rights Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.