DOE to provide AFA/Education Committees with Update August 21, 2020

Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin will provide an education update for the Committee on Appropriations and Financial Affairs and the Committee for Education and Cultural Affairs, on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 1 pm – 2pm.

The update will occur for one hour via Zoom.

Others who wish to learn more may reach out to Karen Kusiak, DOE Director of Legislative Affairs, at karen.kusiak@maine.gov.